According to Jill Zarin, “A Reunion Between Dorinda Medley and RHONY Legacy may be Ugly”.

On the upcoming RHONY: Legacy series, Jill Zarin discusses her thoughts on the possibility of working with Dorinda Medley once more.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum, 58, said she thinks a potential reunion with Medley, 57, on Legacy, an upcoming series that will include some of the most adored New York Housewives, “could be very ugly” if they were both asked to be part of the show, according to an interview with Entertainment Tonight that was published on Wednesday.

On the second season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, there was conflict between the two after Medley referred to Zarin as “thirsty” for the spotlight while hosting the cast of women at her Berkshires mansion, Blue Stone Manor.

“What did you recently watch for a week? That for four months—could you fathom that?” Zarin spoke of the possibility of collaborating with Medley once more.

RELATED POST: Khloe Kardashian Just Made a Hint that She is Reuniting with Tristan Thompson.

Zarin also used the occasion to clarify that she is “set the record straight,” rather than “hungry” saying that she wanted to be “thirsty.”

“I have a strong desire for success and am focused and ambitious. I believe that to call someone “thirsty” is to imply that they are envious of them and desire the same thing they do. In light of this, I believe that someone might accuse someone else of being thirsty while they too are actually thirsty “said she.

The new series was introduced by Bravo in March. Zarin, Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, and others may return to the show even though casting for it has not yet been announced.

Zarin responded to ET’s question on who she would like to see in the Legacy cast by saying, “Honestly, it doesn’t matter what I think.”

She continued, “A Legacy show, in my opinion, will be fantastic for demonstrating where all the ladies are today, who has changed and who hasn’t, as well as who has evolved and who hasn’t, and that fights and girls are the same. Nothing that occurs was experienced in kindergarten, I constantly say. Everything is similar.”

Zarin affirmed that she “I do, a hundred percent think it’s possible.” to reunite the original Housewives.

“Money talks, so it’s obviously a possibility. That concludes the matter. The Van Kempens Alex and her husband Simon would unquestionably be on board for the correct sum of money, in my opinion. There is no doubt. Everyone wants to support their families in any way they can. It’s not a personal thing. And that’s something I’ve learnt because I used to believe I took things personally. I don’t have to take it personally anymore, “she continued.

RELATED POST: Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey of The Bachelorette unexpectedly postponed their first rose ceremony.

Along with the news of Legacy, Andy Cohen also announced to Variety in March that Bravo is “rebooting and recasting” RHONY for the forthcoming season in an effort to get a more diverse cast of women for the program.

At the time, Cohen told Variety, “You know that RHONY is at a crossroads. “We have put a lot of work into determining our course of action. And I believe the strategy we’ve developed is a tremendous gift for the fans.”

Singer, de Lesseps, Morgan, Leah McSweeney, and newcomer Eboni K. Williams all appeared on RHONY in season 13. Cohen made the implication that the program is beginning from scratch even though there has been no formal announcement of casting.

For Any Updates Keep Visiting Our Website ecthehub.com