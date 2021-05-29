AC Milan ready to sign Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud

Transfer talks between AC Milan and Chelsea regarding their experienced veteran striker Oliver Giroud alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovich.

Chelsea signed Oliver Giroud in 2018 from Arsenal, where he spent more than 5 years. Three times with Arsenal, Giroud won the FA Cup. From his 253 appearances in all competitions, he scored 105 times for them.

He has played a significant role at Stamford Bridge but failed to improve his game under Thomas Tuchel. Oliver Giroud played 31 games for Chelsea this season, scored 11 goals in all competitions. But he has 22 % participation on the field. He spent most of the games on the bench this season, with cameo roles as a substitute.

Giroud demanded more game time to make him available for France’s UEFA EURO campaign. Although he achieved what he aimed for, he might still want to leave Chelsea.

AC Milan to offer Oliver Giroud new challenges in Serie A

AC Milan have an agreement in principle to sign Olivier Giroud on a two-year contract. The deal will be completed after the Champions League final.



(Source: @86_longo) pic.twitter.com/cyFgLaM4f6 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 26, 2021

Serie A giants AC Milan has achieved to keep themselves in Top 4 of the league table. They will plan the Champions League next season. Hence, they want to regroup with the promising and experienced striker in the squad.

The contract between Chelsea and Oliver Giroud will expire in June 2021. AC Milan wants to take the opportunity to bring Giroud to Milan and make him play alongside legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

AC Milan are moving fast to give Zlatan Ibrahimovic some help in the striker department and Olivier Giroud

This season, AC Milan appear to be leading the chase to sign the striker Giroud has a better goal-scoring ratio in UEFA Champions League. Hence, his experience will add enormous advantage to Milan.

There are still a few things to sort out, and a last push is planned next week, following the Champions League final. Meanwhile, the footballer has begun looking for a place to live in Milan.