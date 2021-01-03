AC Milan get over Sandro Tonali sending off to go leading of Serie A

AC Milan overcame the very first-half dismissal of Sandro Tonali to win 2- at Benevento and bounce straight back again to the top of Serie A.

ilan had been leapfrogged earlier on Sunday by town rivals Inter, who thrashed Crotone 6-2, but secured a third straight get to return to the summit thanks to Franck Kessie’s initially-half penalty and Rafael Leao’s hard work just after the interval.

Italy midfielder Tonali experienced a yellow card upgraded to crimson by VAR in the 33rd minute pursuing his substantial deal with on Artur Ionita.

Lautaro Martinez fired a hat-trick for Inter, who notched their eighth successive league victory, although Romelu Lukaku scored his 50th target for the club.

Niccolo Zanellato experienced presented Crotone the lead and Vladimir Golemic’s penalty made it 2-2, but Achraf Hakimi was also on concentrate on for Inter, whilst home midfielder Luca Marrone scored a individual purpose.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice – his 13th and 14th league aims of the season – as Juventus defeat Udinese 4-1 to shift up to fifth in the desk.

Ronaldo opened the scoring in the initial fifty percent and soon after Federico Chiesa designed it 2- early in the second time period, he added his next.

Udinese, who observed an early work from Rodrigo De Paul overturned by VAR, scored a late consolation by way of Marvin Zeegelaar ahead of Paulo Dybala concluded the scoring in included time.

Roma continue being third thanks to Edin Dzeko’s solitary purpose at home towards Sampdoria and Napoli climbed 1 put to fourth right after a 4-1 win at Cagliari.

Piotr Zielinski scored in possibly fifty percent for Napoli, his second two minutes after Joao Pedro’s equaliser, just before Hirving Lozano and Lorenzo Insigne’s late penalty sealed all 3 points.

Sassuolo dropped two destinations to sixth immediately after they were being thrashed 5-1 at Atalanta.

Duvan Zapata and Matteo Pessina gave Atalanta a 2- 50 %-time direct and after Zapata experienced struck his second, more targets from Robin Gosens and Luis Muriel made it 5-. Vlad Chiriches scored Sassualo’s consolation.

Lazio have been held 1-1 at second-bottom Genoa, who hit again as a result of Mattia Destro soon after Ciro Immobile’s to start with-50 % penalty experienced offered Lazio the guide.

Mattia Zaccagni struck the game’s only target with 15 minutes still left as Verona registered their very first get in four with a 1- victory at Spezia.

Torino climbed out of the base a few with their to start with league get considering that early November as ambitions from Wilfried Singo, Armando Izzo and Amer Gojak secured them a 3- victory at Parma

Fiorentina continue to be 4 points earlier mentioned the relegation zone next a goalless property draw with Bologna.

In Spain, Luis Suarez’s previous-minute winner clinched Atletico Madrid a 2-1 get at Alaves and lifted them back again to the best of LaLiga.

Suarez’s ninth objective in 12 league appearances since signing up for from Barcelona in September leaves Atletico two details crystal clear of Genuine Madrid with two game titles in hand.

Authentic experienced leapfrogged their town rivals right after Saturday’s 2- gain from Celta Vigo, but soon after Felipe’s late have aim experienced cancelled out Marcos Llorente’s 1st-half opener for Atletico, Suarez struck from near variety in the 90th moment.

Alaves had been reduced to 10 males in the 63rd minute following Victor Laguardia’s straight pink card for his foul on Thomas Lemar.

Lionel Messi returned from an ankle harm to set up the winner for Frenkie De Jong as Barcelona gained 1- at bottom club Huesca.

Messi, who skipped Tuesday’s house attract towards Eibar, manufactured his 750th visual appeal for Barcelona and his 500th in La Liga.

Real Sociedad keep on being 3rd in spite of staying held 1-1 at residence by Osasuna, who led 1- at the break by way of Jonathan Calleri in advance of teenager Ander Barrenetxea’s equaliser.

A further teen, Bryan Gil, scored both Eibar’s ambitions in a 2- property acquire versus Granada, who stay seventh.

Iker Muniain’s to start with-50 percent work clinched Athletic Bilbao a 1- dwelling acquire versus Elche on the working day that the club announced they had agreed a deal in theory for former Valencia manager Marcelino Garcia Toral to turn out to be head coach.

Bayern Munich leapfrogged RB Leipzig to the top rated of the Bundesliga after coming from 2- down to beat Mainz 5-2 at the Allianz Arena.

Jonathan Burkhardt and Alexander Hack’s header put Mainz in handle at 50 percent-time, but Bayern responded after the crack.

Joshua Kimmich, Leroy Sane and Niklas Sule place Hansi Flick’s side 3-2 up with 20 minutes left in advance of Robert Lewandowski transformed a penalty and included his second in the closing stages.

Jadon Sancho notched his initial league purpose of the period and furnished an help as Borussia Dortmund beat Wolfsburg 2- to go fourth.

Manuel Akanji’s header from Sancho’s corner broke the deadlock in the 2nd fifty percent and the England ahead created it 2- in time extra on.

PA