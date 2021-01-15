AC Milan closing in on agreement for Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori

[ad_1]



AC Milan are reportedly closing in on an agreement for out-of-favour Chelsea centre-back again Fikayo Tomori.

Academy products Tomori, 23, impressed for the Blues just after returning from a personal loan spell at Derby County previous expression but has created only four appearances in whole this season, which includes just 45 minutes of motion in the English prime flight.

Thiago Silva and Kurt Zouma have proven on their own as Chelsea’s initial-selection partnership at the back again and Tomori is also guiding Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen in the pecking purchase at centre-fifty percent.

Leading League rivals Leeds and Newcastle have both of those been preserving tabs on Tomori’s condition and explored possible short term deals but it appears the England international is established to expend the next 50 percent of the time in Italy.

In accordance to Gianluca Di Marzio, Milan have focussed their attentions on Tomori just after another of their top targets, Strasbourg’s Mohamed Simakan, was ruled out for two months thanks to a knee damage.

It’s claimed Chelsea are proposing a mortgage with an solution to invest in Tomori for a fee of around €30million (£26.5m) up coming summer time.

And when Milan are wanting to convey that determine down, discussions are reported to be at an state-of-the-art phase and the Serie A leaders are keen to drive in direction of a full arrangement before the deadline.

Frank Lampard confirmed a bank loan transfer could be on the playing cards for Tomori right after the centre-back again produced a 10-minute cameo overall look in Chelsea’s 4- victory over Morecambe previous weekend.

‘The problem with Fikayo is open up at the moment,’ the Chelsea head mentor reported subsequent Sunday’s FA Cup third round tie.

‘There is a risk he could be heading on mortgage to get video games someplace else. So that would have to be the option for him and the club. That was element of my imagining of not starting him these days.

‘I gave him some minutes at the end but when we had been looking at that I needed to make positive it was the appropriate factor for the club and for him and independently.

‘So that’s why he didn’t get started.

‘But his mind-set, even even though he hasn’t played much a short while ago, has been fantastic in education and in how he is.’

