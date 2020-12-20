AC Milan ahead Rafael Leao scores swiftest purpose in Serie A history soon after 6 SECONDS towards Sassuolo

C Milan ahead Rafael Leao is now the proud scorer of the quickest target in Serie A heritage immediately after netting just six seconds into Sunday’s conference with Sassuolo.

The Portuguese Below-21 worldwide billed into the penalty box and coolly slotted further than dwelling goalkeeper Andrea Consigli right after group-mate Hakan Calhanoglu experienced surged straight forward from kick-off at the Mapei Stadium – Città del Tricolore.

Leao’s aim is formally the fastest ever scored in the illustrious record of the Italian top rated-flight.

For pretty much two decades the document experienced belonged to Italian striker Paolo Poggi, who notched just after only 8 seconds for Piacenza in a match in opposition to Fiorentina all the way back in 2001.