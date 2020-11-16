About Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s investment in Digit

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma besides becoming pioneers in their various areas are also extremely competent when it comes to running a small business. Both have their very own style brands – Wrogn and Nush which appeal to various kinds of consumers.

Before this season, the electricity couple made the next investment since they purchased a bet value Rs 2.2 crore within an insurance policy startup from the title of Digit. Digit is a new-age general insurance provider, which was launched by Kamlesh Goyal and has its own foundation in Pune. The business includes a financing of Canada-based Fairfax Group, that will be possessed by Indo-Canadian Prem Watsa and has its headquarters in Toronto. The business already had two rounds of financing previously and has managed to raise Rs. 990 crore out of them. As per a report in Fiscal occasions, Kohli includes a bigger share of the investment with Rs . 73 crore, although Anushka Sharma’s share amounts to Rs 43 lakhs.

The expense provides them 0. 25% stake in the business.