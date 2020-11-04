About the most expensive watch Shah Rukh Khan possesses

Shah Rukh Khan is popularly referred to as the King of Bollywood for decades now. The celebrity has really gracefully managed the name all those years and with all the charisma he exudes, it’s not possible to not enjoy him. SRK has experienced several ups and downs in his career nonetheless he has consistently come out better and bigger and consequently he’s the genuine star in every way. SRK was in the peak of the ladder for more than two years and has preserved that his position nicely.

Using it, a great deal of perks and luxuries have come his way. He’s Got properties in India in Addition to in Dubai and London.

Not only that, the actor also includes a drool-worthy selection of automobiles, watches and also a house in Mumbai that each individual envies him . Now, wetell you on the most expensive watch in his group and the cost will render you speechless. SRK possesses a Patek Philippe Aquanaut 5968A. He had been seen sporting the watch with a orange ring for an occasion appearing quite sharp. The purchase price of this opinion is a pre-tax Rs 38,40,000. When you’re King Khan, certainly nothing looks too much.