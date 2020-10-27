About Shahid Kapoor’s alluring red Porsche Cayenne GTS

Shahid Kapoor is somebody who gradually yet steadily left his position in Bollywood. He’s had his fair share of ups and downs in the business but his ability has kept him moving. Just last year that his movie Kabir Singh turned into a major blockbuster and the celebrity is gearing up for his second release Jersey where he plays with a cricketer. Shahid has a series of successful jobs connected to his title and this type of stardom permits him to indulge in luxuries. He’s very fond of luxury cars and bicycles and now we are here in order to let you know about his amazing Porsche Cayenne GTS. The celebrity owns the stated sports automobile in a vivid red color.

The vehicle moves from 0100 in less 5.2 seconds. In addition, it boasts of a high rate of 262 km/hr. The purchase price of this monster is a whopping 1. 19 crore.