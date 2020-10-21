About Preity Zinta’s Los Angeles house

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough got wed 2016 and were residing in Los Angeles ever since they tied the knot. They spend the majority of their time and have a beautiful bungalow at Los Angeles. The actress and her husband often reunite to India for job and also for being together with family. The couple remains from the bungalow with their puppy and frequently keep posting about the things they’re upto.

The sprawling home has glossy yet super posh interiors along with a backyard to expire. They’ve a pool in the yard having sunbeds whose glance that the celebrity has provided us social networking. The house also offers a great deal of open area to cool outside. Well, what more could you ask for.