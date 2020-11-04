Able Texas Voter Helps Others by Providing Snacks in the Polls

Perform Movie Articles Particular TMZ.com

The Texas Lady who Had Been super Ready to wait in a line to cast her ballot Ancient is Assisting her fellow Republicans on Election Day… by Supplying sustenance.

As we reported… Belinda Varnado‘s patriotism and decision had been on full display last month at a TikTok at which she showed her off ancient retirement survival kit… for example a comfortable seat and lots of bites.

Belinda advised her movie was intended to be a manual for seniors such as her being ready for long lines in the polls… and emphasized the significance of voting this season together with her kid, Chevelle Brooks.

The girls are practicing what they preach since they created their approach to the Toyota Center in Houston on Tuesday — a significant polling site in town — to hand out snacks and beverages and assist individuals braving the extended lines.

Since you can see… Belinda’s her usual itself, bringing this”jush,” and she and Chevelle are all prepared to remain there to promote voting before the polls close.

The mother-daughter duo informs us it is very important to them to assist since early unemployment had slowed in the country, so that they knew there could be a crazy rush to vote Tuesday.