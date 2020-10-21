Abhishek Banerjee shares a distinctive place on International Chefs Day

At the past couple of decades, Abhishek Banerjee has emerged among the movie industry’s brightest talents. The celebrity has impressed by his job in Bollywood in addition to OTT endeavors and it appears he’s hoping to hone still another ability – baking.

In the event of International Chefs Day, the celebrity took to social websites and shared a humorous article. Banerjee was spotted posing beside a very large cake when wearing a chef's uniform. Together with sharing the image, the actor wrote a caption which read,"Han Maine Banaya hai Happy #internationalchefsday #cheflife" Have a peek at the article below. The remark segment has been bombarded with people asking him to discuss a few of this cake together.