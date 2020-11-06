Abhishek Bachchan shows his dad Amitabh Bachchan never made a movie for him personally

One argument that’s taken social networking from storm is nepotism. Bollywood was accused of encouraging nepotism and many large names are confronting the warmth on social networking because of their family relations. Abhishek Bachchan chose to talk on this subject and provide a response to people who think he has taken his dad’s aid to improve his career.

At a recent interview,” the actor stated that his dad hasn’t produced any film for him so much, in actuality he had been the person who made R Balki’s Paa that included Amitabh Bachchan. He stated,”The simple fact is he’s not picked up the telephone on anybody. He’s never produced a movie for me. To the contrary, I’ve produced a movie for himcalled Paa.”

Abhishek will be observed at Anurag Basu’s Ludo.