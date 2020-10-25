ABC Orders Six Episodes Of’Black-ish’ | Stars

ABC has been providing a six-episode back arrangement to their favorite series Black-ish, based on Deadline.

The pickup brings the arrangement for your Kenya Barris-created humor to 21 episodes, so which makes it a complete season order using a potential for much more later on.

The season premiere of Black-ish’s seventh year arrived on Wednesday night (October 21). The series was incorporated into a hourlong election particular earlier this season.

Initially, ABC abandoned the app from the fall schedule once the network announced its collapse 2020 lineup at June. The show rather obtained a 15-episode midseason order.

ABC would then transfer Black-ish back into its fall lineup. At the moment, the system said that after talking to Barris, it determined that it was”very important to inform these purposeful stories in this period at time,” after nationally Black Lives Issue protests.