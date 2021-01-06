ABBA customers: What transpired to Agnetha Fältskog immediately after ABBA? | Tunes | Amusement

ABBA was made up of two couples, whose divorces also introduced the end of the Swedish pop band. The two songwriters, Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, have collaborated on quite a few projects due to the fact the conclusion of ABBA, but less has been found of the girls. Agnetha Fältskog, the ex-spouse of Björn, was arguably the most prominent of the two singers – but what happened to her following the break up?

What happened to Agnetha Fältskog? Agnetha was a person of the to start with ABBA associates to try solo perform just after the band break up in 1982, however there was no formal announcement of their disbandment. Even so, she still unveiled solo operate, which commenced with Wrap Your Arms All around Me. This was her first English-language solo album, and her seventh total, but was her to start with after the split up of ABBA. Read Far more: Dolly Parton Barry Gibb duet: What is Dolly and Bee Gees star’s track?

Eyes of a Lady was Agnetha’s next album, introduced in March 1985, which was not as successful outside the house of her indigenous Sweden. In 1987, Agnetha returned to her roots with a Swedish-language album, but this had a real twist offered it was co-written with her 9-yr-previous son, Christian. Kom följ med i vår karusell was a children’s album, just after which she produced her third English-language album I Stand On your own in November 1987. This was her previous album for some time, with some individuals calling her a ‘recluse’ from this position.

Her musical hiatus commenced soon after I Stand Alone and lasted for 17 several years, however a comeback was believed to be afoot in 2000, though this did not finish up having location. In her non-public everyday living for the duration of her hiatus, Agnetha married surgeon Tomas Sonnenfeld, which has been described as owning been a solution wedding day. They married in 1990 but divorced just after three several years of marriage in 1993. As perfectly as this, she had devoted herself to “astrology, horse-using, strolling and yoga at her isolated country home around Stockholm” during the 17 decades amongst her albums. Do not Miss

The publication also named her the “Greta Garbo of Swedish pop music” because of to her withdrawal from community life. Despite this, in 2004, she returned to the highlight with an additional solo album, followed by her following album, A, in 2013. Speaking to The Everyday Mail in 2013, she claimed: “The push has often penned that I am a recluse and a mysterious female, but I am much more down-to-earth than they feel. “I reside on a farm and there is a tiny bridge to get to Stockholm. I reside a ordinary life there with my pug Bella and my puppy dog Bruno, a scarce breed, just a small greater than a chihuahua, with these significant ears.