Aaron Tveit Interview Concerning Hallmark’s One Royal Holiday

Anybody who’s heard Aaron Tveit sing understands he is essentially a Disney prince in actual life, therefore it is perfectly fitting he plays royalty within his very first Hallmark film. Back in One Royal Holiday — that premieres on Oct. 31 about the Hallmark Channel — that the actor plays a priest called James who begrudgingly finds himself stranded at New England days before Christmas because of a snowstorm. Following a chance encounter with a nurse called Anna (Laura Osnes), however, James ends up spending the holidays at her family’s Connecticut inn, along with a sweet love gradually starts to unfold.

Having understood Osnes for quite a while, Tveit stated that he was eager to work together with all the fellow Broadway superstar in the film. Despite the fact that the two’ve sung together on different events, Tveit noted they had”never functioned together correctly.” Additionally, the simple fact that Osnes includes a few Hallmark films under her belt has been an additional bonus. “She had been showing me that the Hallmark ropes,” he informed POPSUGAR. Obviously, Hallmark could not have a picture starring Broadway celebrities such as Tveit and Osnes without integrating a musical series. Both sing”Winter Wonderland” to the movie. “It was excellent,” Tveit mentioned about documenting the vacation trail. “I have always secretly wished to capture a Christmas record. Perhaps that is something that I shall still do a single day. Therefore it was really enjoyable, and the folks at Hallmark were open to this. Laura and I had been speaking about it, and she sort of had this concept of just like,’Why not sing something’ And we introduced it [Hallmark] as among those card sequences, and also there were no questions [and they were] instantly on board and left it happen.”

The next cure for lovers would be Tveit’s accent from this film. Even though Prince James hails in the fictional country named Galwick, his emphasis was motivated by real life royalty. “We looked in Prince William and Prince Harry regarding the wardrobe colour and matters like this. We desired to appear to those individuals to observe how a small bit of heightening and apparel and also being a bit more traditional might help promote that people were royalty. Concerning the accent, there is nothing about British RP, a standard British accent, I believe does the identical thing. There are items in the script which are very much composed because cadence, and when mentioned [without] the accent, then come off somewhat odd. I had been quite lucky that when I had been planning to get your Les Misérables picture, I’d nearly six months of one-on-one dialect coaching for this film, which was RP. Therefore it was nice to sort of pull on these notes straight out. I sort of leaned with this gift I was given all those years back. So it came out OK.”

Even though Tveit’s lovers are definitely eager to see him at an vacation Hallmark movie (and comfy pictures ), 1 thing which attracted the celebrity into the movie was the funniest narrative. “This was sort of a perfect storm since I have always been a lover of [Hallmark] films, notably their Christmas films,” he explained. “I read the scriptand I only thought it was a gorgeous, simple story that has been sort of classic. I was really very motivated from the script, and I only thought it was such a glowing, hot narrative. Particularly with the background of what happening on earth, it is only a wonderful time to have the ability to come together and revel in a wonderful evening with a fantastic story.”

“I am always searching for personalities and people who have a trip to continue.”

Having played with a range of unique characters through the years — by Mike Warren around Graceland into Christian at Broadway’s Moulin Rouge, that recently earned him his first Tony nomination — even Tveit noticed that he has always been attracted to characters that change. “That is exactly what I enjoy this 1 script and fantastic movies and wonderful stories and amazing plays, it is about characters shifting,” he explained. “I am ever searching for personalities and people who have a trip to continue.”

Although he’s handled many unique mediums and genres in his profession, he noticed he’ll always have a soft place for musical theatre. “I do love all of them alike, but there is something about being on point [and] with that expertise with the crowd each night, hearing the applause, [and] that bliss. There is just this energy on stage and at a theatre, at a live act, you can not get anyplace else. As far as I enjoy being on set and that I really like the workmanship and artistry that takes, if you are at a comedy, nobody is laughing since they can not. There is nothing like being on point. But the trade-off to this naturally has been on stage and performing a series eight times per week would be the toughest thing that you can likely do as a performer. So it is a delicate balance, and I am just very thankful that I have sort of gotten to wander in each these various paths” Seeing how Tveit seamlessly conducts every job he works , I can’t wait to find out what he does . Fingers crossed it is a Christmas album!