Aaron Taylor-Johnson to combine Brad Pitt at David Leitch’s Bullet Train

Hopefully this can be 1 bullet which Aaron Taylor-Johnson will notice forthcoming. Deadline has recently reported that Taylor-Johnson is defined to combine Brad Pitt, Joey King, also Andrew Koji at BULLET TRAIN, an assassin thriller supposed to be led at David Leitch (HOBBS & SHAW) which will be dependent on the popular manga Maria Beetle from Kotaro Isaka.

BULLET TRAIN is predicted to follow numerous”assassins who locate themselves to a fast-moving bullet train out of Tokyo to Morioka using just a couple stops in between. Strangelythey find their assignments aren’t irrelevant to one another.” Plot details are being kept under wraps, but it is anticipated that Aaron Taylor-Johnson will perform among those assassins together with Brad Pitt, Joey King, along with Andrew Koji. Besides directing, David Leitch can be slated to oversee the script that has been written by Zak Olkewicz (FEAR STREET). I am down for whatever Leitch is prepared to provide usand BULLET TRAIN is currently sounding as though it might be rather intriguing.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson lately emerged in Christopher Nolan’s TENET and has been slated to show up at Matthew Vaughn’s THE KING’S Person, that is now set to hit theatres around February 12, 2021 after a few COVID-19 associated flaws.