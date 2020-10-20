Aamir Khan Is The All Praise For Your Trailer Of Anurag Basu’s Ludo

Anurag Basu’s forthcoming movie Ludo dropped its own trailer, yesterdayOctober 19. The film stars a Lot of celebrities -such as Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf. The movie’s trailer is very intriguing and netizens have given it a thumbs up.

But it is Aamir Khan compliments for the trailer that’s grabbing eyeballs. Aamir Khan tweeted ‘What a trailer!! Basu, hats off! Congratulations to the whole team! Do not wait to see it. Kab tak wait karna padega? Basu, why not hold a digital business screening for a number of your coworkers? Enjoy, a.” Now that’s a sweet gesture from the celebrity.

Anurag Basu’s Ludo was put to get a theatrical release but on account of the outbreak, the movie will finally have an OTT launch. Ludo will fall on Netflix, next month on November 12. And we will observe the insanity these figures deliver screen in this enjoyable, gritty play with.