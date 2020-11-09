Aamir Khan directs Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo at Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan’s final movie was in 2018 that was Thugs Of Hindostan and functioned under level at the box office. To be sure he does not disappoint his supporters around again, he is leaving no rock unturned to get his second one. Aamir Khan’s second Laal Singh Chaddha includes a distinctive cameo from Shah Rukh Khan and we are hearing some thing particular about this cooperation.

Based on reports from the Mumbai Mirror, Aamir Khan has led Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in the movie. Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan haven’t worked with the huge screen, which is going to be the very first time they’ll be observed together. Regardless of Mr Perfectionist needed to make everything seem perfect and therefore he called the shots to its cameo scene. Shah Rukh Khan taken to the spectacle at New Delhi until he can proceed to Dubai to get IPL. Now seems like this epic-collaboration will induce Bollywood-lovers mad and we can not wait for this. Laal Singh Chadha will launch next season at Christmas and the celebrity is going to be understood along with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Meanwhile, the Shah Rukh Khan is currently preparing to begin work on Pathan, that will be endorsed by YRF and stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Based on reports, Salman Khan will probably do a cameo at Pathan. Seems just like the Khans performing cameos in one another’s movies is the newest fad today and also the fans will certainly enjoy it.