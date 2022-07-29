Aa-Inflight: How Do I Access American Airlines Inflight to Watch Movies?

On AA flights, you can stream the library of movies and TV series to your phone, tablet or laptop – without buying Wi-Fi. All you need is the American Airlines app on your phone or tablet.

All entertainment is free — view it everywhere on Wi-Fi-equipped American Airlines aircraft

Phone or Tablet

Download the American Airlines app before takeoff

Enable aeroplane mode and connect to the “AA-Inflight” Wi-Fi signal

If you are not redirected, open a browser and access aainflight.com

Select “View free entertainment” or the entertainment button/icon

Select your movie or TV show

Laptop

Connect to the “AA-Inflight” Wi-Fi signal

If you are not redirected, open a browser and access aainflight.com

Select “View free entertainment” or the entertainment button/icon

Select your movie or TV show

Pricing

You can always access aa.com for free during your flight.

Pay as you fly

Wi-Fi is provided on almost all itineraries for as little as $10.

Pay monthly

If you fly regularly, join the American Airlines Wi-Fi Subscription Plan for $49.95 for a monthly plan or $59.95 for a 2-device monthly plan.

To buy an American Airlines Wi-Fi Subscription Plan, you must:

Be an AAdvantage® member

Have an email address saved in your AAdvantage® account

Have a credit card with a U.S. billing address saved in your AAdvantage® account

How can I cancel my AA Inflight subscription?

You can contact Customer Care at 844-994-4646, by live chat at support.aainflight.com or by email at subscription.wifi@aa.com.

Does America supply free Wi-Fi?

You cannot obtain free Wi-Fi on American Airlines’ planes for the time being. They announced that free Wi-Fi would be offered on all their flights in the near future. You can obtain Gogo subscription plans to minimise the costs of your inflight internet. That is particularly handy if you are a regular flier.

How good is American Airlines Wi-Fi?

American Airlines, through Gogo, passes the expense on to the consumer. While it’s neither free nor rarely a very good connection, it’s still Internet at 550 kilometres per hour.

Does American Airlines still use Gogo?

We’re bidding goodbye to the Gogo Video Player and launching a new way to view wireless entertainment on American Airlines: the Gogo Entertainment App. With a new user interface, Gogo Entertainment promises an improved viewing experience — every time you fly.

