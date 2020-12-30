a weirdly nostalgic search at the aged days of Rebecca Loos and Pop Idol

As fireworks glittered earlier mentioned the Millennium Dome on January 1, 2000, humanity was assumed to be heading in direction of a new period of peace and harmony. As an alternative, Celebrity: A 21st Century Story (BBC Two) grippingly argued, we have been about to be plunged into the weird new entire world where fame was the ultimate currency.

Large Brother, Simon Cowell’s Pop Idol, the relationship of David Beckham and Victoria Adams, the increase of Katie Price tag, aka Jordan. Only with hindsight does it turn into distinct that the early 2000s had been to fame what the 1980s were being to company finance. This was a increase time for B-listers, when ambition counted for much more than talent.

The 1st episode of this 4-section documentary featured entrance-line experiences from this Wild West of overnight fame. Posh and Becks’s publicist Alan Edwards remembered Okay! magazine proprietor Richard Desmond stumping up an unprecedented £1 million for exceptional rights to his clients’ wedding (a discount specified that OK!’s Beckham specific went on to generate £6 million in sales).

“I could act silly but I know what is going on,” added Katie Price, one of the very first famous people who refused to be impeded by their deficiency of discernible expertise. Pete Waterman recalled a late evening get in touch with from Simon Cowell, in which Cowell argued the long term of truth Tv lay in having the public vote for the winner. And so commenced Pop Idol and The X Factor.

But this new pressure of fame wrecked as lots of as it elevated. Nick Bateman recounted his shock at leaving the Huge Brother residence to find he experienced been reborn, in the eyes of the nation, as “Nasty Nick”. Rebecca Loos, right now semi-exiled in Norway, talked about how she struggled to command the notoriety that ensued right after she went community with her alleged affair with David Beckham. The nadir, she now acknowledged, was her notorious “pig encounter” – where by she had to manually extract semen from a pig – on Channel 4’s The Farm.