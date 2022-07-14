A Troll who Called Vicky Pattison’s Neck “turkey Neck” Received a Furious Response From the Actress.

After watching the tennis, a troll referred to Vicky Pattison as having a “turkey neck,” to which Vicky Pattison had the ideal post-Wimbledon reaction.

The former Geordie Shore actress traveled to SW19 to take in the activity, where she caught up with her mother and got to show off her flowy outfit.

But after spending some time in the big city, she came back to her native North East to go for a walk with her dog and boyfriend, only to face harassment from a follower.

The 34-year-old posted happy photos of her fiancé Ercan Ramadan, and one of the images showed her reaching up to the lens to take a selfie with her partner.

The reality star has frequently discussed her body and enjoys making fun of herself, but the straight-talking Geordie will always have the final say on social media.

Sharing a photo of herself enjoying Wimbledon over the weekend, she made fun of her own forehead as well as the camera position and scraped-back hairstyle.

“Me, my giant forehead and my mamma went to Wimbledon…” she said besides the photo.

She appeared at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club wearing a pink gingham dress, white heeled mules, and a matching handbag. The setting was stunningly floral.

