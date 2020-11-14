A Short Circuit movie is on how

I am confident in saying this, as a child, nobody adored Johnny 5 very as far as I did. John Badham’s SHORT CIRCUIT was pretty much continuous repeat in my home during 1987-88, and that I remember being near-hysterical close to the conclusion of SHORT CIRCUIT two as it seemed like Johnny 5 was likely to expire (or instead, be deciphered ). While discussion of some SHORT CIRCUIT movie was out there for decades (I am honestly amazed it happened to be fair ) it appears like it could happen this time, using Deadline showing that Spyglass Media is starting a movie full with a Latinx spin.

The movie is defined as composed by Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman, that co-wrote the approaching HALF BROTHERS, that is expected out shortly from Focus Features. No news yet on if some of the initial cast, that included Steve Guttenberg, Ally Sheedy, also (a contentious ) Fisher Stevens, may come back but I would not hold your breath. It seems as though that will be an all-new item.

So. . .when are we gon na na sing MANNEQUIN???