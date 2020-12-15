A seem at CSU Rams, Air Power Falcons honors – The Denver Write-up

Air Pressure and Colorado Condition just about every had two 1st-group alternatives apiece as the the Mountain West Conference on Tuesday introduced its all-meeting football groups for the 2020 season.

Senior offensive linemen Parker Ferguson and Nolan Laufenberg of Air Force, and defensive lineman Scott Patchan and punter Ryan Stonehouse of Colorado Condition acquired initial-team honors. It’s the third very first-group variety for Stonehouse and 2nd for Laufenberg.

The Rams also experienced a few 2nd-group options in sophomore receiver Dante Wright, junior limited conclude Trey McBride and junior linebacker Dequan Jackson.

Nevada sophomore quarterback Carson Sturdy was named the Mountain West’s offensive participant of the 12 months. San Jose Condition junior defensive lineman Cade Hall attained defensive player of the 12 months honors. Boise Point out return specialist Avery Williams is the distinctive groups player of the 12 months and UNLV receiver Kyle Williams is the freshman of the 12 months. San Jose State’s Brett Brennan is the coach of the year.