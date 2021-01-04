A Rubik’s Dice Film Is Coming

Hyde Park Entertainment Team and Endeavor Material are teaming for both a function film and a game clearly show based mostly on the best-selling puzzle toy Rubik’s Dice.

450 million Rubik’s Cubes have been sold all around the planet considering the fact that their release in 1974. Since 2018, newbie and expert ‘speedcubers’ have confronted off at World Championship Finals in Boston.

The film will be generated by Ashok Amritraj who will also executive produce the match exhibit. Glassman Media (“The Wall”) will develop the recreation present.

It’s possible hoped the movie will renew desire in the typical toy, really feasible thinking of how chess acquired a key strengthen in income as a side impact of the attractiveness of Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit” mini-sequence.

Source: Wide range