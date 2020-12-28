A person Direction reunion teased as Liam Payne aspects ‘hour-extended call’ with Louis Tomlinson | Tunes | Entertainment

Liam responded: “I’d like that, truthfully. I would. I was on the cellular phone to Louis for a fantastic hour yesterday.

“And yeah, you know, I assume we just need to have a suitable catch up. Actually it was wonderful to capture up for the 10-year anniversary.”

The 27-year-aged included: “But yeah I’m hoping we’ve obtained a whole lot a lot more to appear from us… Yeah I assume we’ve received a lot extra to arrive.”

The star then spoke out about how “difficult” it is to be a solo artist immediately after functioning so intently with other members of his band.