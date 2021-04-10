A multi-year Netflix and Sony deal for a pay-one window agreement!

Netflix and Sony shook hands over a deal which states that the films by Sony Pictures will be streamed on Netflix as per the sources. The multi-year contract will start in 2022. The movie which Sony will produce or will license for streaming platforms Netflix will have 1st look rights.

Details About The Netflix and Sony Deal –

Netflix is a streaming service with a wide variety of movies, TV shows, documentaries, anime. Netflix has constantly been expanding its film library and planning for more than one film in a week this year.

As per the Netflix global film head, “Sony Pictures is a great partner, and we are thrilled to expand our relationship through this forward-thinking agreement.” He further shared that it also builds a new source of 1st run films for platform lovers worldwide.

The films include Spider-Man, Venom, and Jumanji and the film that will release in 2022 like Morbius, Uncharted, Where the Crawdads Sing, and Bullet Train. However, the number of Sony films on the Netflix platform is not yet disclosed. But, this deal doesn’t mean that Sony cannot sell the streaming rights to other platforms.

As per the sources, there will be a record-setting amount in the deal for a pay-one window agreement. It is a five-year deal and will cost around several hundred million dollars annually. For example, the movies releasing under the Spider-Man Franchise will be streaming on Netflix after being released theatrically and available for home viewing. The movies licensed under the pay-one window are available for viewing on streaming service after nine months of theater release.

Netflix will also license certain older Sony Picture Films. Films from the studio under Sony will also be included, such as TriStar Pictures, Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, Sony Pictures Classics. The deal only covers the U.S.

This deal with Netflix will replace a long-running agreement between Sony and Starz. Sony has previously sold Fatherhood, The Mitchells Vs. The Machines, Wish Dragon to Netflix.