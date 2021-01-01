A glance back again at some of the most important music stories of 2020

Coronavirus and its devastating effect on the stay tunes industry could have dominated headlines in 2020, but the calendar year has also served up other gripping narratives.

rom Taylor Swift surprise releasing not 1 but two albums, to Kanye West managing for US president, it has been a unforgettable 12 months.

Here we just take a glance back at some of the largest new music stories.

– Coronavirus halts stay new music

In March, when Primary Minister Boris Johnson announced the closure of songs venues, number of imagined that 9 months on the sector would even now be in the deep freeze.

Glastonbury festival and Eurovision had been between the initial significant occasions to be cancelled or postponed.

Shortly it became apparent that numerous venues, from smaller grassroots areas to The London Palladium, would battle to reopen though social distancing was needed.

The O2 in London was turned into an NHS coronavirus education facility and the Governing administration ran pilot exams to see how venues could securely reopen, with pick spaces employing deep cleansing of auditoriums, decreased location capacity and minimal ticket sales.

And July noticed the Government announce a £1.57 billion assistance deal for Britain’s museums, galleries, theatres and venues.

– The sector struggles to adapt

Musicians responded to their enforced isolation with a bevy of releases.

Charli XCX was between the initial, recording and releasing an album in six months. How I’m Sensation Now encapsulated the stress and anxiety and alienation of self-isolation. Other notable releases came from Taylor Swift, Kylie Minogue and Sir Paul McCartney.

Artists also embraced the options of stay-streamed concerts with Dua Lipa and Gorillaz providing stand-out exhibits on-line.

– Billie Eilish breaks data at the Grammys

The teen designed historical past by sweeping all 4 major classes at the 62nd Grammy Awards.

She attained her trophies for her debut album, When We All Drop Asleep, In which Do We Go? and the one Bad Male.

Christopher Cross was the previous artist to win all four important groups back in 1981.

– Musicians again the Black Lives Make a difference movement

The killing of unarmed black guy George Floyd in May well prompted anti-racism protests all-around the environment and a resurgence in the Black Lives Make a difference movement. It was not very long right before the songs earth responded.

In the United kingdom, grime star Stormzy pledged £10 million in excess of the upcoming 10 many years to organisations engaged in the combat for racial equality and social justice.

And the new music industry alone took aspect in Blackout Tuesday exactly where social media platforms had been flooded by black squares and business workers used a day reflecting.

Acts like Girl Antebellum and the Black Madonna changed their names just after dealing with accusations of cultural appropriation.

– Taylor Swift releases two surprise albums

Swift has seldom been out of the headlines in the latest periods, but 2020 was an particularly active year for the nation singer turned pop princess.

There was controversy surrounding the ownership of her first 6 albums, after notable expertise supervisor Scooter Braun bought her learn recordings to a private equity company in a offer reportedly worth more than 300 million US bucks (about £223 million at the time).

She also stepped into the political arena by endorsing Joe Biden for president.

And in July, she unveiled the shock album Folklore, which was recorded in isolation and obtained rave assessments, landing a string of Grammy nominations including album of the yr.

She before long adopted it up with one more surprise album, Evermore.

– Kanye West unsuccessfully operates for US president

The rapper and vogue designer released his longshot bid for the White Home in July but it was hampered by repeated failures to make the ballot in several states.

While he at some point conceded his loss to Joe Biden, West hinted at another attempt in four years, tweeting: “WELP KANYE 2024.”

– Greater scrutiny of the streaming giants

An unseen consequence of Covid-19 halting live general performance earnings was elevated scrutiny of the business enterprise models of platforms these types of as Spotify, Apple New music, Amazon Music and Google Engage in.

In November, a Electronic, Lifestyle, Media and Sport Committee inquiry started into how the streaming product has afflicted artists and record labels, with substantial-profile figures which include Nile Rodgers and Person Garvey from Elbow supplying proof.

– Mariah Carey at last gets to quantity 1, but misses out at Christmas

Twenty-six yrs after it was released, Carey’s festive traditional All I Want For Christmas Is You last but not least attained number one particular in the British isles on December 11.

The song originally peaked at number two in 1994, missing out to East 17’s Remain One more Day, and the very last a few decades saw it return to match that first chart position.

But it was overwhelmed to the Christmas number one by the comedy vlogger LadBaby.

– Bob Dylan sells his entire back again catalogue

December saw Common Songs Group acquire Dylan’s complete again catalogue in a deal claimed by the New York Occasions to be value more than 300 million US bucks (£225 million at the time).

The agreement, considered to be a single of the most significant in recent decades, protected the copyrights to some 600 of the 79-calendar year-aged US musician’s tracks spanning his six-10 years job.

PA