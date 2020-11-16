Entertainment

A Giant 18-Story Portrait of Nicole Kidman Was Painted in Australia & She Saw It In Person!

November 16, 2020
1 Min Read
A giant portrait of Nicole Kidman was hand-painted by a team of artists this weekend in Sydney, Australia to celebrate her new HBO series The Undoing!

Binge, a streaming service in Australia, will be airing the show there and they curated this giant portrait, which Nicole went to go see in person.

“WOW! Thank you Sydney for celebrating #TheUndoing ♥️ It’s back tonight xx,” Nicole captioned a photo on her Instagram page.

Mariah Carey commented on the photo and said, “I’m one episode [behind] but it’s soooo good!!! and soooo chic!!! 💖💖💖.”

The series follows Grace (Kidman) as she becomes entangled in the investigation of the murder of a parent at her son’s schools. There’s one part of Nicole‘s costume that is getting so much attention and she even commented on it the other day.

Click inside to see a video of the mural being painted…

Watch the video below to see the portrait being painted!

