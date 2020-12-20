A.G. Cook’s Pc Audio releases Christmas album, ‘Pop Caroler’s Songbook’

A.G. Cook’s label Laptop Audio has launched a Christmas-themed album, that includes tracks from the label’s roster.

The Pop Caroler’s Songbook features contributions from Cook dinner, Hannah Diamond, Banoffee, umru, Aaron Cartier and far more.

Pop Caroler’s Songbook by Personal computer Audio

The compilation album arrived alongside an accompanying livestream on Twitch, which showcased performances from artists on the tracklist. The history was created offered to obtain in its entirety on Bandcamp following the summary of the livestream.

Proceeds from the album will be directed to the Trussell Belief, a charity aiming to stop hunger in the Uk.

Prepare dinner produced two albums this 12 months, the 49-monitor ‘7G’ in August and ‘Apple’ the pursuing thirty day period.

The Pop Caroler’s Songbook tracklist is:

1. Hannah Diamond – ‘Where Are You Christmas?’2. A.G. Prepare dinner – ‘Oracle Icicle’3. World 1999 – ‘We Belong Together’4. Alaska Reid – ‘Oblivion (Pop Carol Mix)’5. Alaska Reid – ‘Mermaid Tears (Pop Carol Combine)’6. Holly Waxwing – ‘Merry Xmas Mr. Lawrence’7. Astra King – ‘All The Compact Things’8. Kane West – ‘Triptych’9. Lewis Grant – ‘Big Split (Lewis Grant’s “Lewis Grant” Remix)’10. Golin – ‘mm bb (ft. Samuelspaniel)’11. umru & Silver Sphere – ‘White Xmas (ft. ericdoa & Fraxiom)’12. jonny magnificent – ‘Blue Xmas’13. six impala – ‘FARAWAY199XMAS’14. Himera & Petal Source & Gupi – ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’15. Banoffee – ‘Fuckwit (Rework)’16. Kelora – ‘Girl (Pop Carol Dwell Model)’17. Kelora – ‘Ultramarine (Single Version)’18. Aaron Cartier – ‘Wishlist (ft. Newborn Izo)’19. Aaron Cartier – ‘Cartier Xmas (ft. Glitch Gum)’20. Aaron Cartier – ‘Got Da Bag (ft. Alice Longyu Gao)’21. Aaron Cartier – ‘Let It Snow (ft. Folie)’22. Aaron Cartier – ‘I Genuinely Like Xmas (ft. Caroline Lucent)’23. Aaron Cartier – ‘Christmas Time Xmas Time (ft. Fraxiom)’24. A.G. Cook dinner – ‘Glasswurx’25. Kai Whiston – ‘S.N.O.W.’