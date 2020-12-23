A few law enforcement officers shot useless and fourth hurt in central France

The incident around Puy-de-Dome was verified by the country’s nationwide police drive in the early several hours of Wednesday early morning.

The law enforcement officers ended up considered to be responding to reports of a domestic violence incident and have been shot by a guy as they tried to rescue a lady.

The man, thought to be aged 48, shot at the officers and set fireplace to the household, in accordance to studies.

The incident is however less than way but a lady who was inside the home is explained to be safe and sound.