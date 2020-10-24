A Christmas Dare Listing & Journal Fuel The Love Story at Netflix’s Dash & Lily’ — See The Trailer!

Austin Abrams swipes Santa’s hat at the very first preview for Netflix‘s forthcoming holiday romance story, Dash & Lily.

According to David Levithan and Rachel Cohn‘s”Dash & Lily’s Novel of Dares”, the series also stars Midori Francis as Lily, and Dante Brown and Troy Iwata.

The restricted series is really a”whirlwind Holiday love assembles as cynical Dash and optimistic Lily commerce natives, fantasies, and needs in the laptop that they return and forth in places all over nyc, finding that they have more in common with each other than they’d have anticipated.”

Keana Marie, James Saito, Jodi Long, Gideon Emery, and lots of other star at the series.

Dash and Lily will premiere on Tuesday, November 10 on Netflix.

Check out the preview below!