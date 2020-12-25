a basic on paper but not very on screen

The story, however, was basic enough for toddlers to realize. Clown and his fellow toys were dumped in the bin, “discarded like a mouldy apple core”, when they were outgrown. Clown built it to the floor and set off to seek out help for his pals, mustering his bravery and getting a sequence of adventures along the way.

The outside the house world was portrayed from a toy’s – or child’s – eye check out, a terrifying and smog-certain put in which grownups paid him no interest. My children’s favourite scene was a Christmas assembly in which Clown lined up with children in costumes: a crocodile, a princess, Santa and his reindeer among them. And the watercolour backdrops have been stunning.

Compared to that other wordless Xmas favorite, The Snowman, it felt really slight. It is not going to ascend to basic status. And I have no plan why it wasn’t on earlier, when more youthful little ones could have observed it. But it had the timeless information that toys appear to daily life when children really like them, and a joyful ending with a sprinkling of Xmas magic.