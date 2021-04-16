For its ice-hunting rover, NASA has a launcher that will land on the moon in 2023. SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket is based on private company Astrobotic’s lunar landing system send the Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover (VIPER) to the moon. This rocket is the same booster type that once sent the Starman mannequin to space in a Tesla Roadster.

Astrobotic’s contract with NASA required Astrotic’s to select a launch contractor. Through competitive procurement, it chose SpaceX, which will launch VIPER at NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre near Orlando, Florida, from Launch Complex 39A. This location is a longtime launching location of moon missions.

Details about VIPER –

NASA has long-term plans to plant humans on the moon later in the decade, and VIPER is a crucial element. NASA wants this to happen as soon as 2024. The NASA Artemis program will see a group of humans alongside robotics to explore the moon and its resources, using NASA’s Commercial Payload, Services program.

The Artemis program aims to learn how to live off the moon sustainably. The resources used would be lunar water ice at the moon’s south pole and on the lunar surface to help machinery function and astronauts adequately for more extended missions. During the Apollo mission, humans last visited and stayed for few days at a time.

According to Stephanie Bednarek, SpaceX senior director of commercial sales, “Gaining a better learning of resources on the moon is critical to advancing humanity’s reach beyond Earth, and we are honored to support this exciting mission and NASA’s CLPS program.”

In 2020, Astrobotic received a task order from NASA to send VIPER to the same approximate region in the moon’s south pole region as Artemis 3 (the first planned lunar landing mission with astronauts). In this mission, the Falcon Heavy launch Astrobotic’s Griffin lunar lander towards the moo. Griffin, on the surface, will then touch down and provide a platform from which VIPER can disembark to move around autonomously.