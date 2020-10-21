94-Year-Old Woman Travels Over 600 Miles To Vote | National

Mildred Madison, 94, was not going to allow anybody curb her vote.

The Michigan resident told CNN she did not get her absentee ballot, so that she chose to vote in person. To accomplish this, she needed to travel over 600 kilometers — 300 every way — to be able to cast her ballot.

Madison, that resides in Detroit, was staying with her son, Julian, at Zion, Illinois as September of this past year, if her health started to fail. When the coronavirus pandemic started early this season, she chose to stay with her young child. In this scenario, Madison had asked her ballot to be shipped to Illinois, but if it did not come, she wished to ensure she would have the ability to vote until the time was up.

“I said I’d better return to Detroit and also make sure I vote,” Madison told CNN Monday (October 19). “I am happy I did since I have not seen a ballot yet.”

CNN reports they achieved into the Detroit Department of elections but hasn’t heard back.

Back in Michigan, over 1.3 million individuals have cast their votes, even based on Catalist data.

There is still an opportunity Madison’s ballot will appear in the email, but she did not need to take any opportunities.

Madison along with her son made for Detroit at about 6:30 a.m. on October 12 and forced it into Detroit’s City Hall before childbirth. The driveway is roughly 330 miles every way, plus they did it in 1 day.

“I left it,” Madison said while giggling, according to CNN. “I created it voted for the folks I wished to vote , and that I hope that they win. However, I felt satisfied I wasn’t likely to overlook voting”

Into Madison, that wore a mask studying”vote” into the surveys, engaging in her civic responsibility is something which’s very important for her.

“I have been voting in each election, if it had been town, country, county or nationwide for the past 72 decades,” she explained.

Michigan is known as a battleground state whose electoral votes could tip the election in favour of one or another candidates. Donald Trump won the country in 2016.