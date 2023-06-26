90 Days from Now, Cleo Wonders how Boyfriend Christian Will Do Dating a Transgender Woman with Autism for The First Time

Cleo is looking forward to spending time with her boyfriend Christian on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, but she is worried about how he would handle dating a transgender woman with autism.

The 30-year-old met the 32-year-old Italian model, who lives in London, on social media a year ago. In Sunday’s episode, Christian was preparing to travel to England for the first time to meet his love in person.

Cleo was concerned about how her boyfriend — the self-described “life of the party” — would react to dating someone with autism. Christian was described by her as “extroverted and goofy.” In contrast, she described herself as “very easily overstimulated” in social situations.

“Being autistic, I’m very introverted, and I’m concerned that this might cause some friction,” she said to her buddy. “I think [he’s] the most extroverted person I’ve ever dated.” So that makes me a little nervous. There have definitely been instances in my previous relationships when I felt… like I was a burden, either because I was getting too stressed or because I would refuse to do things, and refuse to go out. And it made things difficult.”

“A real concern is that maybe Christian isn’t necessarily going to be happy being in a committed relationship, especially with someone like me,” she continued.

Cleo is also concerned about Christian’s first encounter with a transgender woman. She stated that the two of them discussed her concerns and that he reassured her. However, she is still concerned that things might be different between them in person.

Cleo stated, “I did bring up his insecurity, and he was fairly candid about it.” “He stated, ‘I’m attracted to you as a person, and I don’t see how your gender identity would be a problem for me.’ Obviously, I am concerned that, once he arrives, he will discover details about me that he would not have noticed online. Or, you know, perhaps [he] will find my insecurities to be a source of irritation.”

One of Christian’s pals questioned him at a poker game if Cleo had undergone gender confirmation surgery. He declined to respond, stating that he did not feel comfortable sharing it with others on her behalf.

“So, Cleo and I talked about our anatomy. “And I know everything there is to know about her,” he added afterward. “However, when my friends and family bring it up, I find it extremely uncomfortable to respond.”

Christian identifies as “heterosexual AF.” He had previously been married to another woman for a short time, eloping during the pandemic. Later that year, the marriage was annulled.

“I feel closer to her than I have to any woman I’ve dated in the last few years for sure,” he added of Cleo. “I mean, there are some differences [between us].” But, you know, my feelings for Cleo are strong enough to overcome, you know, any type of situation like that.”