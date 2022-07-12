’90 Day Fiance’ Chantel & Pedro’s Messy Divorce: All We Know About Inside Their Divorce

Chantel & Pedro’s Messy Divorce: All We Know About Inside Their Divorce

The official divorce of Pedro and Chantel Jimeno from The Family Chantel confirms their continuing marital strife. Many people thought the couple was exaggerating or acting out their problems for the upcoming season after Pedro exaggerated his dramatic family plot in season three of The Family Chantel. But now that Pedro and Chantel’s divorce is still pending, more nasty details are coming to light.

On 90 Day Fiancé, Chantel and Pedro initially revealed their romance. The young pair was deeply in love and overcome a distance relationship as well as strong family conflict to be together and eventually be married. But between seasons three and four of The Family Chantel, it was evident that the pair had experienced major relationship problems. Pedro appeared to have changed much throughout the most recent season. He seems to have entirely forgotten about his marriage and is now solely interested in his real estate profession and his coworkers. Chantel, who is devastated, has been toiling away as a nurse and taking care of the house. Pedro continues to call her lazy and even forbids them from spending time together.

Although he was the one who was entirely checked out of their marriage in season four of The Family Chantel, Pedro was the one who filed for divorce from Chantel. Pedro initially filed for divorce on May 27, despite the fact that word of it leaked quickly online. Pedro and Chantel both filed restraining orders against one another on the same day that Pedro filed for divorce. According to documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Chantel accuses Pedro of domestic violence and infidelity. According to TMZ, Pedro has accused Chantel of stealing money from their joint bank account.

He added that Chantel “is aware the Plaintiff is financially dependent on the monies from the Parties joint business account for his monthly expenses and the Defendant removed the monies out of the Parties joint business account out of spite and to prohibit the Plaintiff from meeting his monthly living expenses and needs.” A judge turned down Pedro’s request for an emergency hearing on May 31.

Chantel and Pedro were also given a mutual restraining order at the time of their divorce filing, which prohibits them from “doing, attempting to do, or threatening to do, any act that injures, maltreats, vilifies, intimidates, molests, or harasses the adverse party, restrained from selling, encumbering, trading, contracting to sell, or otherwise disposing of or removing any property belonging to the parties from the jurisdiction of the Still pending is their divorce lawsuit.

