9 Year Old Ella Amazon Quiz Answers: Everything You Need to Know

Where Can I Find the Amazon Children’s Day Pictionary Quiz?

The Children’s Day Pictionary Quiz is now available in the app’s Funzone area. You can take part in this quiz by clicking on this link. You can also do so by first opening your smartphone’s Amazon app and searching for Funzone. Now, click on the first result you see and scroll down to the part titled “Biggest prizes this season.” To join, you must first click on the square with the description Pictionary | Win Rs 40,000.

Answer the Amazon Children’s Day Pictionary Quiz and Win! Rs 40,000

As the second quiz related to Children’s Day celebrations, Amazon Children’s Day Pictionary Quiz makes its debut. The quiz intends to test your knowledge about Children’s Day through the use of a unique series of photos, with a focus on kids who are making a difference in the world. The quiz will run from November 2nd through November 15th, 2021, with the name of one lucky winner being released on November 16th, 2021. The winner will get the prize money on or before November 30th, 2021.

You must be a legal resident of India and over the age of 18. If you are judged the winner of this quiz, Amazon will request that you present a valid form of identification. Voter ID, PAN card, Driving License, or Indian Passport are among the documents that qualify. You are not eligible for the fortunate draw if you are an Amazon employee, a direct family member, or an affiliate.

How to Take an Amazon Quiz

The Amazon quiz for January 23 can be accessed via the official mobile app. It should be noted that this is an app-only contest and is not available to internet visitors. To participate in the quiz contest, download the app and create or login into your account

How to Play the Amazon Children’s Day Pictionary Quiz

Get the Amazon mobile app from the App Store or Google Play.

Launch the app and sign in with an existing account or create a new one.

Look for Funzone and select the first result.

Scroll down to the section titled “Biggest prizes this season.”

Click on the Pictionary | Win Rs 40,000 banner to get started.

To be eligible for the lucky draw, you must properly answer all of the questions.

The final screen will confirm your entry into the lucky draw.

Terms and Conditions for Amazon’s Children’s Day Pictionary Quiz

The quiz’s lucky draw will take place during the contest duration. The winners’ names will be announced on November 16th, 2021.

The winners will be notified by email or SMS on how to claim their reward. To redeem the prize, the winners must have their mobile number confirmed with Amazon.

All information provided in conjunction with the contest will be treated in accordance with Amazon’s privacy notice. Your involvement constitutes authorization to the use of your image or likeness for promotional purposes.

Amazon states that it maintains the right to amend the terms and conditions at any time. The contest may potentially be canceled at any time by the company. This quiz is susceptible to force majeure events.

Winners of The Amazon Children’s Day Pictionary Quiz

The Amazon Children’s Day Pictionary Quiz will take place from November 2nd to November 15th, 2021. According to Amazon, there will be just one winner, who will receive Rs 40,000 in the form of an Amazon Pay balance. You can check the name of the chosen lucky winner on November 16th, 2021 by clicking on this page. The winner will receive Rs 40,000 in prize money on or before November 30th, 2021.