8th Annual Halloween Horror Edition

A few cliche someplace stated that’a picture is worth a million words’ This has been shown to be true for me and particularly when it has to do with fan art. I’ve always sought out amazing fan artwork and have desired to talk about it with as many individuals as you can. “Wonderful Art We have Discovered Around The Web” is your socket for this fire. In this column, I can showcase the kick-ass art of some excellent artists, together with the hopes that these musicians capture the attention that they deserve. That is the goal. In case you have any queries or remarks, or even tips of artwork or other amazing artists, don’t hesitate to contact me at any moment at [email protected].

The Evil Dead from Sam MayleFriday The 13th by Liza ShumskayaHalloween by Neil ButlerHouse On Haunted Hill by Aaron LeaIT by Shane CookIts The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown by Tom WhalenJaws by Nick ChargeThe Legend of Sleepy Hollow by Kevin TiernanPsycho by Felix TindallThe Shining by Neil Davies