Based on the light novel of the same name, 86 is an action drama anime series currently on its 2nd season. It is a story of two countries divided by wars by the name of San Mongolia and Giad. Amidst this war, the main protagonist Shin finds himself in a conflicting situation where he has to survive at any cost.

Shin commands a juggernaut that battles the enemies of the Republic called Legions. He is from area 86 which is an abandoned place in Republic and people from there are treated as disposables. 86 is a story of Shin as he wanders out of area 86 and finds true freedom. Let’s talk about 86 episode 19 spoilers, release date, and time.

86 Episode 19 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

86 Episode 18 Recap

In the 86 episode 18 recap, Nordlicht loads up all the supplies and prepares for the all-out battle. It is the final hour of war and if they don’t hold up, their existence could be in danger.

Nachzehrer

There aren’t many resources available at the disposal of liberated Giad that they can employ in the battle. Nordlicht is well aware of it along with Grethe who gets permission to use “Nachzehrer”. Nachzehrer is a pretty competent ground effect airplane and the team will be using it for transport.

Using slow helicopters in previous cases had slowed their progress, that’s why it was evident that there was a need for a much faster mode of transportation. With Nechzehrer, they got an asset that could solve their problems as they advance for the attack.

Preparation for Final Attack

Grethe decides to pilot the new airplane which is quite obvious considering that he is the only person left that possesses some ability to fly. Meanwhile, Federica tries to convince Shin not to go into this suicide mission, however, he is unshackled on his decision.

After her attempts, Federica doesn’t manage to convince Shin. She just worries that Shin may never return from this expedition. Zimmerman also carries the same notion but he also understands that there’s nothing he could do to stop this operation.

It Begins

With everything settled, Zimmerman makes a vow to destroy the world if Shin and others don’t return alive. Everyone gears up, ready to infiltrate the enemy base. The Federacy forces start the attack by assaulting legions as a distraction strategy which puts some damage into their defense system.

Then comes Nachzehrer into the action, piloted by Grethe who takes it into the morpho. Shin too takes a firm stand to battle out this event as best as he could. While heading into the field, he hears the voice of Kiriya and gives a subtle smile.

86 Episode 19 Spoilers

In 86 episode 19 spoilers, the title of the episode is “As it is” and it will probably end the ongoing war between forces of Legion and Federacy’s army. We may witness a huge battle in the next episode.

Attack on Morpho

The goal of the suicide mission is clear, bring down the Morpho and save the people. Shin and others very well know that their chances of survival are minimal. However, they also know that they would prefer dying on the battlefield than to take a pitiful death.

The fight against Morpho is going to be chaotic and they will lose more lives. However, for Federacy and its people to survive, it is necessary to end the wrath of The Republic. Only through this victory they can liberate themselves and achieve true freedom.

86 Episode 19 Watch Online

You can watch 86 episode 19 online on Crunchyroll. Note that you’ll need to subscribe to the official platform to stream the episode.

86 Episode 19 Release Date and Time

Here is the 86 episode 19 release date and time.

Japan – 00:00 AM, November 21 st

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, November 20 th

India – 8:30 PM, November 20 th

UK – 4:00 PM, November 20 th

Europe (CEST) – 5:00, November 20th

