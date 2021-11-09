86 is an ongoing anime series based on the light novel of the same name. Currently, in its 2nd season, it follows the story of Shin, the series’ protagonist. Shin is one of the unfortunate citizens of sector 86 of Republic who has to face adversity in his life.

The plot of 86 revolves around Shin and his unit Spearhead who fight against Legions from the Empire. Shin is one of the discarded citizens of the Republic who are fated to die. However, when he meets his new commander Lena, things change for him and his unit. Let’s talk about 86 spoilers, release date, and time.

86 Episode 18 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

86 Episode 17 Recap

In 86 episode recap, the situation in the republic is pretty tense as the enemies have infiltrated all the locations. Among the chaos, Lena tries to get a hold of the situation. However, her attempts are proving to be futile.

Last Stand

The Republic is on its knees with very little firepower left in its arsenal. Lena takes it upon herself to make a Last stand and save her country from its demise. The Legions keep infiltrating the space while Lena tries to hold the line.

Back in Federacy, Shin along with his friends come under a bombardment attack. However, they manage to escape and survive. But the Legions still run amass thanks to the railgun called Morpho and keep on destroying everything in its path.

Suicide Mission

The railgun suffers a conflicting blow and it halts some of his functions. However, upon its overhaul, it will be able to combat once again. Federacy realizes that their only chance of survival is to destroy the railgun.

They propose Shin and his friends take upon this suicide Mission to destroy the Morph. While Shin and others don’t object, Grethe shows frustration as he knows there’s very little possibility of the group returning alive.

After the Battle

The group would rather die fighting on the battlefield than suffer a pitiful death. With determination, they move forward. However, Shin’s friends are still concerned because of the letter he received from Eugene’s sister earlier.

Furthermore, there’s also a possibility that Lena might be already dead. After one week of drenching battle, then things calm down. The Republic is completely in shambles with everything in ruins.

86 Episode 18 Spoilers

In 86 episode 18 spoilers, the title of the episode is “The Truth Is”. It will likely focus on the after events of the battle with Legions. Furthermore, we will get more updates on Lena and what happened to her.

Devastating Result

The battle is over but we still don’t know the status of everyone. The last time we saw Lena, she was holding her ground against Legions. However, from the looks of it, she didn’t have much chance.

On the other hand, Shin went on a suicide Mission. There’s still no confirmation on whether they succeeded or not. There’s a slim chance of them surviving as Morph has pretty deadly range. We will find more about it in the next episode.

86 Episode 18 Watch Online

86 episode 18 is available to watch online on Crunchyroll and Funimation. Note that you’ll need to subscribe to their platforms to stream the episodes.

86 Episode 18 Release Date and Time

Here is 86 episode 18 release date and time.

Japan – 00:00 AM, November 21st

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, November 20th

India – 8:30 PM, November 20th

UK – 4:00 PM, November 20th

Europe (CEST) – 5:00, November 20th

