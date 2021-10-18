Based on the light novel of the same name, 86 is an ongoing anime series currently on its 2nd season. Produced by A1 pictures, 86 tells the story of Shin and his squad Spearheads. Shin is one of the handlers appointed by the Republic to fight against Legions.

Being from 86, Shin knows his fate and he is going to inevitably face death. However, Lena her squad overseer creates an opportunity for his squad to escape the Republic and live their life with freedom. 86 is a tale of freedom and Shin’s path of finding his true self. Let’s talk about 86 episode 15 spoilers, release date, and time.

86 Episode 15 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

86 Episode 14 Recap

In the 86 episode 14 recap, Shin and his friends along with Federica go to the school to complete their training to become the official military officers of the Federacy. With a new goal in mind, Shin and others kick off their new journey.

Nordlicht Squadron

Because of his military experience and expertise from the past, Shin has no problems clearing the test designated for him. Similarly, others too easily pass the test without any hitches. Post their training, they get assigned to Nordlicht Squadron to work under Lt. Colonel Grethe Wenzel.

During his first instance, Grethe takes Shin and others to a location that was recently conquered by the Federacy. This location is the place where Federacy recovered all of the Juggernauts. Not only that, but they have created a memorial for the people that Shin had mentioned.

Start as an Officer

While there, Grethe also mentions the wreckage they recovered from Fido. Its core unit was still intact. So instead of destroying it, they built a new body out of it. We also learn that Frederica also passed her exam and she will be joining the unit as their mascot.

With everything in place, Shin begins his new life as an officer of the Nordlicht Squadron. Since he was accommodated with the Juggernauts, he helps Federacy forces by piloting Reginleifs mech which resembles the machines he had been driving his entire life.

First Fight

Shin soon receives the information about his upcoming fight where he gets dispatched to the battleground along with Eugene. Shin and Eugene developed a friendly bond and Eugene revealed that he wanted to join the army so that he can provide a better life to her sister.

As the battle ensues, Eugene receives fatal injuries. When Shin sees his state, he realizes that he can’t do anything to save his friend. As a result he mercy kills him. Soon he receives the information that battle is slipping out of their hands and more Legions are on their way to attack.

86 Episode 15 Spoilers

In 86 episode 15 spoilers, the situation for Federacy doesn’t improve much. Having lost Eugene, Shin gets devasted. Furthermore, with the news of more Legions coming to attack, the situation at Federacy’s camp becomes more tedious.

Legions’ Biggest Assault

Over at the Republic, at midnight of August 25th, the Legion launch their biggest attack yet on the Republic. It causes all of the defenses of the Republic to crumble. Lena tries to get a hold of the situation by deploying the 86.

Back in Federacy, they too face a similar attack from the Legion. It turns into a bloody battle and becomes Shin’s one of the most hard-fought battle. In the end, they do achieve victory, however, many people lose their lives in this expedition.

86 Episode 15 Watch Online

86 is available to watch online on Crunchyroll. You’ll need to subscribe to their platform to start streaming all episodes of 86.

86 Episode 15 Release Date and Time

Here is episode 86 release date and time.

Japan – 00:00 AM, October 24th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, October 23th

India – 8:30 PM, October 23th

UK – 4:00 PM, October 23th

Europe (CEST) – 5:00, October 23th

