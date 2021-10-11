Based on the light novel of the same name, 86 is an ongoing anime series currently on its 2nd season. It revolves around the protagonist Shin who is a banished citizen of district 86. As a citizen of 86, he is used as a military to kill the Legions from the opposition country.

Shin is a leader of the Spearhead unit and leads it to battle Legion. He wants peace in his life, however, he knows his current position doesn’t allow it that kind of luxury. 86 portrays the story of Shin and his unit to pursue freedom and coming out of the clutches of the Republic. Let’s talk about 86 episode 14 spoilers, release date, and time.

86 Episode 14 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

86 Episode 13 Recap

In the 86 episode 13 recap, Shin and his friends finally acquire the citizenship of the Federacy. For the first time in their life, they can know what true freedom looks like. They move forward to the goal of pursuing what they desire.

Feeling of Unrest

It’s been one month since the Spearheads got citizenship and they’re trying to adapt to the customs and culture of Federacy. They come to know that the citizens of Federacy are much better than the ones in Republic as they treat the group fairly.

They start making friends and doing things that a free citizen should do. However, there’s still a slight feeling of unrest among them as this is all new to them. They have the guilt of their lost comrades and still believe that they should be present on the battlefield.

Return to Battlefield

The feeling of unrest keeps getting stronger and Shin and his comrades have to make a call. After spending more than a month in Federacy, the team makes a decision. They continue to be on the battlefield and do what they do best.

They inform Ernst about this who is a bit surprised. He tries to pursue the group to reconsider but Federica asks him not to interfere. He allows their decision but he has a condition. Spearheads need to enroll in the special training school and from there become officers.

Federica’s Powers

With the decision made, Federica also decides to join the group while they train at the school. She then opens the lid and reveals her true identity to the group. As the last emperor of the Kingdom of Giad, she possesses a supernatural ability.

Federica can see the past and future of people. She saw Shin’s past and witnessed him saving Shourie. Federica requests Shin to find and save his knight Kiriya. He and his friends agree to the request and the group departs for the school.

86 Episode 14 Spoilers

In episode 14 spoilers, the episode will follow the “Run through the Battlefield” arc and continue Shin and his friend’s new life in Federacy. He will begin his training in this school to officially become an officer of the country.

Training

All members enroll in the officer training which spans three months. Shin, Eugene, and Erwin enlist in for the position of Special officers while Federica and others complete their training as a mascot and officially get their military titles.

It doesn’t take long for them to take their first assignment. The group gets assigned to test the unit called XM2 Reginleif. The next episode will portray their learnings from the training and what path they choose as they move forward.

86 Episode 14 Watch Online

86 Episode 14 is available to watch online on Crunchyroll. Make sure that the platform is available in your country to stream the episode.

86 Episode 14 Release Date and Time

Here is 86 episode 14 release date and time.

Japan – 00:00 AM, October 17th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, October 16th

India – 8:30 PM, October 16th

UK – 4:00 PM, October 16th

Europe (CEST) – 5:00, October 16th

