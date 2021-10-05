86 is an ongoing anime series based on the light novel of the same name. Currently, in its 2nd season, it follows the story of Shin, the series’ protagonist. Shin is one of the unfortunate citizens of sector 86 of Republic who has to face adversity in his life.

The plot of 86 revolves around Shin and his unit Spearhead who fight against Legions from the Empire. Shin is one of the discarded citizens of the Republic who are fated to die. However, when he meets his new commander Lena, things change for him and his unit. Let’s talk about 86 spoilers, release date, and time.

86 Episode 13 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

86 Episode 12 Recap

In the 86 episode 12 recap, few weeks have passed since Shin and his friends left the country. For letting them escape, Lena loses her position and gets demoted to a mere in-charge of the same 86 unit that she was commander of.

Back on Track

Even though Lena faces demotion, it doesn’t stop her from focusing on her goal and strengthening her unit. Lena is still an elite commander and because of her distinction, she can ensure that her unit gets the best resources possible.

Not only that, but it doesn’t take time for her to gather a cadre of officers and ensure that they remain loyal to her. Even after the setback, she is still as determined as ever and looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead in her path.

Ernst Zimmerman

On the other hand, Shin wakes up from what was supposed to be his dying dream. He finds that he and his mates are confined by Federacy of Giad. This nation is the successor to the previous empire of Giad that fell due to rebellion.

The representative from Giad Ernst Zimmerman arrives to greet the group. He informs them about his designation of the provisional president of the Federacy. Furthermore, they were the ones who rescued the Spearheads from the Legions.

Ernst Secret

Initially, the provisional president keeps the group under isolation. They stay in isolation for one month, and finally, Ernst decides to give them the citizenship of Giad. Not only that but he allows them to take stay in his house.

He introduces them to Frederica Rosenfort, a young girl who lives with him. Over dinner, they have a conversation where they make acquaintances. We learn that Ernst has a secret and that is he is hiding Frederica Rosenfort who happens to be the empress of the former Giad Empire.

86 Episode 13 Spoilers

In 86 episode 13 spoilers, the series will continue with the adaptation of the “Run Through the Battleship” arc. It will further portray Spearhead’s struggle to find a place they can call home and some things that are happening within Giad.

Its Too Late

It’s Too Late is the title of the next episode. In his stay at the Giad, he meets a noble boy by the name of Eugena Rantz. He meets him at the library and immediately becomes good friends with him. Eugena has a desire to get enlisted in the army so that he can support his sister’s education.

After so much speculation, the members of Spearhead decide to once again take the battlefield and fight against Legions. Ernst is stunned by this decision, as he thought the group will spend the rest of their lives in peace.

86 Episode 13 Watch Online

86 episode 13 will be available to watch online on Crunchyroll upon its date of release. You’ll be able to stream the episode in English subs.

86 Episode 13 Release Date and Time

Here is 86 episode 13 release date and time.

Japan – 00:00 AM, October 10th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, October 9th

India – 8:30 PM, October 9th

UK – 4:00 PM, October 9th

Europe (CEST) – 5:00, October 9th

What kind of choice will Spearhead make?