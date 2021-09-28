86 anime series will return to the screens with its 2nd season very shortly. After its 11 episode season 1, the series will resume as Shin continues to look for a place to reside. 86 will start airing its 2nd season from October 3rd, 2021.

In season 1, Shin and his squad Spearhead were able to deceive the republic and get away from them to look for a place for their freedom. However, they met unforeseeable circumstances and met with resistance from Legions. Nonetheless, they’re still on the look for the most suited place to live. Let’s talk about 86 spoilers, release date, and time.

86 Episode 12 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

86 Episode 11 Recap

In the 86 episode 11 recap, Shin and his group pack all the boxes and get ready to depart. They decide to take shifts in riding Juggernaut so that Shin alone doesn’t do all the work. After packing up, they move their way.

Reminiscing About School

Kurena rides the Juggernut. In the evening, Shin asks her to stop at a cave where they can rest. The next day, they visit the imperial city. Shin asks them to go inside an abandoned school. Kurena gets mesmerized by seeing the sight.

Raiden says being in school reminds him of the old days. Anju takes everyone’s attendance to recreate a scene from school. Everyone joins her in this little roleplay. The group decides to stay at school for a night. The next day, they again start moving.

Fighting Alone

It’s now Shin’s turn to ride the Juggernaut. He senses some Legions and cuts off his friends with a boulder. He says that rule was only riders would fight the Legions. Shin goes to the open field and starts attacking the Legions.

His friends come to aid him but they get knocked unconscious. Shin too slowly loses consciousness. Back at the Base of Spearhead, Lena visits it to see their replacements. Over there, she meets Alderitch who informs her about his wife and child.

Moving Forward

Lena thanks Alderitch for his services. She gets inside the base and checks out all the rooms used by Spearheads. In the library, she finds the black cat that Spearheads left behind. Lena reads letters left by each member of the group.

She tears up upon reading them and decides to take the cat with her as per their request. As Shin is on his way to find his place, Lena wants to keep moving and find her destination. She is determined and full of valor to achieve her goal.

86 Episode 12 Spoilers

For 86 episode 12 spoilers, you can check out the subsequent chapters from the light novel. It will likely adapt volume 2 and continue “Run Through the Battlefront” arc. The title of the episode is “Welcome” and it will mark the beginning of the 2nd season.

New Territory

A tattered Shin was still not giving up, however, he too fell unconscious. Fortunately for him, Rei is there and be carries the group and delivers them to the Federal Republic of Giad. They get rescued but Rei dies. The five members of Spearhead remain to confine in the quarantine for one month.

Having won the trust of the officials, the group gets citizenship as Ernst Zimmerman accompanies them. This marks the beginning of the peaceful life of Spearhead or atleast what they thought. In this new territory, many challenges lie ahead for them.

86 Episode 12 Watch Online

86 is available to watch online on Crunchyroll. Crunchyroll is a digital anime streaming platform that works on a subscription basis.

86 Episode 12 Release Date and Time

Here is 86 episode 12 release date and time.

Japan – 00:00 AM, October 3rd

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, October 2nd

India – 8:30 PM, October 2nd

UK – 4:00 PM, October 2nd

Europe (CEST) – 5:00, October 2nd

Will Spearhead be able to find peace? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. For more updates, make sure to follow us on social media.