8 Ways to Manage Tangled Wires and Cords: How to Manage All This?

The typical desk, entertainment center, utility room, or trash drawer is a jungle of cords and connections. Not only are these rat nests unsightly, but they also pose difficulties. It’s never clear which device goes into which socket. Finding the needed cord in storage becomes rather challenging.

The last thing you want to do when a software update is running is mistakenly shut down something essential. Your room will remain tidy and continue to function correctly if your electrical cords are kept in order. The simplest way to simplify your cord and cable problem is to go wireless wherever possible. To do that, a powerful router is required.

Use a Shoe Rack to Keep Extra Cords Organised.

Any additional wires, cords, or cables can be kept in garages, utility closets, or other locations by hanging shoe racks. Every bag fits a single wrapped cable that you may find in a home or small business perfectly. Other miniature home-improvement items, such as light tools or nail containers, can be placed in any empty spots.

Using Command Strips, guide cords along delicate surfaces.

I frequently relocate, thus 3M’s Command Brand items are a favorite of mine. The business produces hooks that stick almost everywhere and don’t scratch surfaces when you take them off (well, nine out of 10 come off cleanly). They can be utilized in the same manner as coaxial cable clips without causing damage to your walls or furnishings.

Purchase a few cord clip-style hooks that are the appropriate size for your cords. When you need to direct wires and keep them out of the way, place them along the underside or back edge of a desk, the back of a media cabinet, or another location. Another benefit of using Command hooks over coaxial cable nail-ins is that you can quickly remove the wires without taking the hooks out. The Command brand ones cost between $8 and $9 for a pack of four, making them more expensive than nail-in clips.

Signify the Cords

Use a label maker to create labels for your cords. A top-of-the-line item can easily cost hundreds of dollars, yet a perfectly fine one for home use only costs about $30. In large families or for people who frequently attend conferences where comparable laptop chargers and phone cords are easily confused, labels are helpful for many different sorts of electronics.

Leave a large vacant space after the text when entering it into the label maker so that you can fold the two ends around the cord and glue the adhesive sides together after the text has been printed. Nothing will be on the other side, and your words will be on one side. You can also use double spacing to make your text display on both sides of the page.

Set up Numerous Power Strips

You can’t handle all of your electronic equipment and cords in one location if there isn’t enough room to plug everything in. Power strips and surge protectors are necessary additions for arranging the wire. Consider attaching them to the back of a hutch or desk with Velcro strips or double-sided mounting tape if you want to keep them neatly out of sight.

I prefer surge protectors with a shutdown switch so I can completely turn off all of my equipment to be a little bit more environmentally conscious. As a result, the so-called phantom load—low-level power consumption from LEDs and other electrical components that are ostensibly not required even when a device is off—is reduced. Better yet, you can now buy a smart power strip and switch it off remotely.

Painter’s tape can be used in an emergency.

If you run out of cable ties or One-Wraps and need a last-minute solution for organizing, you can tame cords by using painter’s tape or masking tape. Use painter’s tape to hold cords to the back of a desk, a wall, or the underside of a table if you don’t want to risk damaging the surface. Its primary flaw is that the painter’s tape doesn’t stay forever.

Depending on the type of surface, how clean it is, and the humidity, the tape may adhere for days or only for a short time. If you’re unclear about whether to use tape on a surface with a sensitive finish, press and tug a length of tape to your skin several times before applying it. The natural oils on your skin also prevent the tape from adhering

If You Lack a Label Maker, Use Bread Bag Tags Instead.

Here’s a fantastic DIY or reuse idea: To name the cords and wires on your modem, Wi-Fi routers, or a congested surge protector, save the bread bag tags and utilize them. To be really honest, I don’t love this option because it seems subpar. However, it is essentially free and provided the wires you wish to name are hidden from view, it will work.

