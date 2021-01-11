8 close friends fined for 350-mile round trip to Durdle Door in lockdown

Two vehicle hundreds of good friends have been fined following travelling 175 miles to take a look at a splendor place for the duration of the lockdown.

The bash drove down from Coventry to the idyllic Durdle Doorway in Dorset yesterday morning.

The eight individuals, aged in their 20s, ended up stopped by police when they arrived at about midday.

Each particular person was fined £200 and the autos were being purchased to switch all over as they clocked up a fruitless 350-mile spherical trip.

The group was described as staying ‘blasé’ about the Covid limits, although the country is in the grips of a lethal wave of mutant Covid.

‘This good deal experienced travelled down for Coventry for a day out at a elegance place but regrettably for them they arrived at the similar time as the law enforcement,’ a Lulworth Rangers spokesperson mentioned.

‘I was gobsmacked at what they had performed. They ended up blatantly ignoring the regulations. It was surprising.

‘There ended up eight of them in their 20s distribute over the two automobiles. They ended up incredibly blasé about the complete matter, even when they had been supplied the £200 fines just about every.’

The Lulworth Estate has considering that posted on Fb: ‘A mild reminder that we are in a countrywide lockdown.

‘If you are not nearby, remember to resist the urge to travel to Durdle Doorway, Lulworth or any web site outside of your rapid vicinity for exercise.’

The team were being predictably slammed online for their ‘insane’ behaviour.

‘What is completely wrong with people today?’ 1 individual asked. ‘Why can’t they abide to the regulations? It’s crazy.’

Another added: ‘What portion of lockdown and pandemic is not remaining recognized right here?’

