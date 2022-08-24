WhatsApp spy app is a software program that can be installed discreetly on an Android or iPhone to monitor someone’s WhatsApp activity, such as chats, received and sent videos, pictures or voice notes, WhatsApp phone calls, video calls, etc. These spying tools/apps can be used as a form of parental control for kids with access to social media platforms like WhatsApp and for monitoring the WhatsApp activities of spouses and employees.

There are several spy apps that can be used to monitor someone’s WhatsApp remotely, and below are some of the top 7 spy apps for Android and iPhone that you should definitely consider in 2022.

uMobix

uMobix mobile spying app is compatible with both Android and iOS. It can help you track activities like phone calls, social media (WhatsApp chats, calls, and media), and GPS location on various target devices in real-time. Some of the spy features of the app include: using an in-built browser history to detect any suspicious activity, access to the target device’s photo gallery, tracking multiple devices from a single dashboard, and readily available tracking features on both Android and iOS.

In addition to allowing you to view all the incoming and outgoing calls made to the target’s phone, uMobix also provides you with timestamps, contact information, and real-time location of places the device has been. The only downside to using this app is that one subscription is limited to one device. Check out uMobix for a live demo of the app’s setup and use.

SpyBubble

SpyBubble has a unique WhatsApp spy feature of being undetectable and compatible with any Android or iOS device. With its remote tracking feature, you can easily monitor a cell phone’s location, messages, phone calls, and even emails. It is especially popular for parental control as it allows you to view all the WhatsApp messages (both private and group conversations) your child sends and receives, including the contact information of the people they are chatting with.

The app is also incredibly easy to set up, and it has a great user interface, so you don’t require any technical knowledge in order to install it. Other apps you can monitor with SpyBubble include Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram, etc. The only drawback is that there are no live demos or free trials available for this spying app.

Cocospy

Another popular app with great parental control and WhatsApp spying features is Cocospy. Many parents use software to track sent and received WhatsApp chats, voice notes, calls, and documents. The app also has an advanced keylogging feature which allows it to spy on other social apps like Snapchat, Instagram, web browsers, regular phone apps like contact lists and pictures, etc.

With Cocospy, data appears on the user dashboard remotely without being detected by the target phone owner. This data will include timestamps and the dates each message was sent and received. In terms of compatibility, Cocospy works well with Android and iPhones without the need for jailbreaking or rooting. The installation process is also very straightforward and easy. Pricing varies depending on the type/number of devices, plan, and duration of the subscriptions.

Hoverwatch

Hoverwatch licensed software with a WhatsApp spy feature comes with multiple features. These 3 days cover spying on up to 5 different Android, iOS, and Windows devices. Some of the monitoring features of this spying app include tracking WhatsApp chats, calls, group conversations, monitoring GPS locations by using a GPS tracker, spying on call logs, SMS, web browsers, emails, and other social media apps like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, etc. Hoverwatch is compatible with Android, Mac, and Windows.

It also has a very user-friendly interface and requires no rooting or jailbreaking. All you need to install it is an email and password for the account. As for the pricing, it usually depends on your needs. There are three plans available for a period of 1, 3, or 12 months. An added benefit is that this app offers a business plan option that can cover up to 25 devices. This plan can be used by business owners to monitor the activities of their staff.

XNSPY

XNSPY cutting-edge software can be used to monitor up to 12 different social apps, including WhatsApp and location tracking. With XNSPY, you can monitor WhatsApp chats on any Android or iOS device (phones and tablets) without rooting them. Details like the date and time a message was sent out or received (including retrieving WhatsApp conversations deleted by the target device owner), incoming calls, and media sent/received can also be monitored with WhatsApp spy app.

This is an excellent choice if you suspect that your kid or partner has a tendency to delete/clear out their WhatsApp conversations. An added bonus of the spy app is that asides from WhatsApp monitoring, it can also be used to keep track of text messages, call logs, emails, web browsing, and GPS location. The software is compatible with both Android and iOS platforms. The two versions available for iPhones are Jailbreak and No Jailbreak. Other amazing features of XNSPY include ambient recording, keylogging, geo-fencing, and 24/7 customer service & support.

As for pricing, XNSPY is quite affordable (monthly package – $35.99, quarterly package – $19.99/month, and yearly package – $7.49/month). The only downside to using this app is that it doesn’t support WhatsApp monitoring on PCs, Windows, and Blackberry devices. You can check out XNSPY website for a live demo of its installation and use.

FlexiSPY

If your goal is to gain access to someone’s private messages on WhatsApp, then FlexiSPY is your best bet. This app gives you access to all the private chats on a target device, including the time, date, and details about the sender or receiver. It doesn’t stop there, FlexiSPY will also give you access to any shared WhatsApp audios, photos, videos, and documents. Other apps you can monitor with FlexiSPY are SMS, Twitter, Facebook, Messenger, email, Tinder, Telegram, Google, Skype, Viber, Line, Zoom, etc.

WhatsApp spyware can also control the kind of content and websites that your child has access to online. This way, you can block out harmful content like gambling, 18+ content, etc., on a target device. FlexiSPY is compatible with both Android and iPhone, and the installation can be done remotely. The only drawback is that the target device will require rooting. Check out FlexiSPY for a live demo and a 24-hour free trial.

Spyic

Spyic is another top choice for WhatsApp spying. This app provides quick and real-time updates on the target phone activities while boasting of an easy-to-use and straightforward dashboard/interface. With Spyic, all text messages, WhatsApp calls, chats, and multimedia documents received by the WhatsApp account on the target device will immediately appear on the dashboard of the app user as an alert, together with details like the dates and time messages were received.

Another great benefit of using Spyic is that it is a way to spy on someone’s WhatsApp activity in stealth mode. The app icon can easily be hidden in the device’s background so it can safely monitor conversations 24/7 without anyone noticing. Spyic is also very easy to set up and is compatible with both Android and iPhone; however, while all versions of the app can work with any iOS device, Android phones only work with the 4.0 or higher versions.

The target phone usually doesn’t require any rooting or jailbreak; however, it is recommended to use a jailbroken iPhone for better access to the app’s features. Other features of this spy software include monitoring other messaging and social media apps, text messages, contacts, web browser searches, keyword searches, location, calendar, pictures, and videos. The pricing of this app varies depending on factors like the type of phone, duration of subscription and even discounts/sales. Spyic also has a live demo available that you can check out for free.

What Are the Best Android Spy Apps for WhatsApp Chats?

Regardless of whether you want to keep a watchful eye on your child or confirm whether your partner is cheating, all of the tools we’ve discussed above will do a great job. But if you want to know our pick of the best Android spy apps for WhatsApp chats, then they are as follows: uMobix, Hoverwatch, and Cocospy. All three of them are robust and offer features that enable you to monitor calls, SMS, and the location of an Android or iOS device of interest.

Key Features of WhatsApp Spy Apps

Ability to Monitor the Target Device Remotely – a top feature of WhatsApp spy apps is that they can allow you to monitor WhatsApp activities remotely and discreetly without having to access the target device. What this means is that it doesn’t matter if the WhatsApp account is password protected; with spy apps, you can access the target account without using the target phone or device.

Access to Private Chats – using any of the popular spy apps like uMobix, SpyBubble, Cocospy, and Hoverwatch easily give you access to the private chats of your kids, partner, or employees. This will also include details about the receiver and sender. This is especially helpful with kids to ensure that they are only being exposed to appropriate content.

GPS Tracking – one added bonus of using WhatsApp spy tools/apps is that they can also act as tracker apps for you to gain access to the location of the target device. This way, you can rest easy knowing where your kid or partner is at all times.

Conclusion

Even with the great benefits of social media, one cannot overlook the fact that often times we are exposed to certain content that is far from appropriate. From cyber-bullying and gambling to the dangers of talking to strangers on the internet, WhatsApp spy apps and tools are a way to ensure the safety of our loved ones online.

The right WhatsApp spy tool/app can help you gain access to all the WhatsApp activities of your kids, partner, and employees with just a few clicks. Above are our top picks of WhatsApp spy tools and apps you should consider in 2022.