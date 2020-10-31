6N: Wales dropped to Scotland 14-10, drops to 5th-place complete

LLANELLI, Wales – Wales slumped into a fifth-place end in an unsatisfactory defence of its own Six Nations title after dropping to Scotland 14-10 within an attritional struggle in Llanelli on Saturday.

Replacement hooker Stuart McInally drove at the bottom of a rolling up at the 61st moment for what was the clinching try for Scotland, consigning that the Welsh into a fifth consecutive loss that marks out a massive comedown because they won the Grand Slam at 2019 and attained the Rugby World Cup semifinals after in this year.

The newest defeat ratchets up the pressure Wales coach Wayne Pivac, that substituted Warren Gatland following the World Cup in Japan.

“We are excited by the band of gamers who we have and there is a whole lot of great players coming through, placing stress on,” explained Pivac, that tried to remain positive after yet another below-par functionality.

“Surely we must place a line in the sand and then look ahead to the Fall (Nations) Cup. “

An attempt by prop Rhys Carre — his early in global level — afterwards Scotland overthrew a lineout gave Wales a 7-6 lead at halftime in Parc y Scarlets, that had been hosting Wales for first time at 17 years.

Penalties by flyhalf Finn Russell along with the guy who replaced him due to an accident, Adam Hastings, both sides of Carre’s attempt kept Scotland near the Welsh and it had been another punishment by priest Stuart Hogg together with the last kick of the match which secured a fourth consecutive win for the Scots.

They have to wait to determine where they end in the standings after winning each of the five games at the pandemic-extended tournament.

Wales won just once, against recurrent last-place finisher Italy.

This was a miserable manner for Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones to indicate becoming rugby’s most-capped evaluation participant. His first 149th global game was played in an empty arena because Wales is at the midst of a lockdown because of a resurgence of this coronavirus.

“You might say we have experienced a six-month interval between our past Six Nations match and also this one, (but) there is no explanation,” Jones said.” I stated that a week — the very simplest thing to do would be to develop explanations.

“I believed we had been better in spots now but the form has gotten out of us and it isn’t good enough”

The triumph was Scotland’s first in Wales because 2002 and assembled onto its 48-7 victory over Georgia in Murrayfield a week. Gregor Townsend’s side had formerly defeated Italy and France in the Six Nations.

“I was very delighted with the energy at the second half,” Townsend explained. “We began the second half we had a little more hit about our chunk carrying.

“We were not receiving the benefits but since the second half wore on we began to find the benefits round the set-pieces and about the conveys. The seat had a large effect, in order that a squad attempt now I am quite proud.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports along with https://twitter.com/AP_Sports