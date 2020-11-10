6 Luxe Ways to Work Velvet into Your Home Without Looking Stuffy

We just can’t get enough velvet. Frankly, we’d wear every day if we could, so it’s only natural that we’d want to incorporate it into our home decor aesthetic whenever possible as well. Plus, when it comes to seasonally themed fabrics, velvet is a cold-weather staple. It adds a rich look to everything around it, not to mention it’s really soft, putting you in the mood for snuggling up inside.

There’s only one problem with velvet: Too much of it can make a space look a little tacky—not chic. You can thank velvet’s Victorian and royal vibes for that. You don’t want your home to look like it’s Halloween all year round—unless that’s what you’re going for, of course—or straight out of Jane Eyre. Having a focal piece like a few pillows, a duvet, or (if you’re extra-bold) a sofa as your main event lets you add richness and texture without going into velvet overdrive. We came up with six modern ways to get the most luxe trend into your own home. Some might seem obvious, but several might surprise you. And in addition to inspo, we’ve also selected some of our fave velvet pieces to shop if you want to get the look.

Make a strong statement with a super luxurious velvet sofa. This eye-catching piece will essentially serve as your centerpiece. No matter your style or aesthetic, there’s a couch for you.

Statement-Making Sofa

A tufted sofa in rich green adds drama to the room without making it feel too formal.

Lovely Lavender Couch

Emerald is a very popular velvet color, but this lavender couch from Urban Outfitters is a unique, icy shade to add to your space. Plus, it’ll look great on Insta.

All About That Shape

This teal velvet couch, which costs a pretty penny, will turn your living room into your own personal art gallery. It’ll be hard to find this serpentine shape elsewhere.

A Complementary Condiment Color

This mustard velvet sofa will brighten up any room. Plus, if you prefer a firm couch—opposed to one you sink into—this is a great option.

Classic With Chrome

This three-seater might look a little traditional, but with the plush velvet cushions and chrome legs, it stands apart from the crowd. And it’s got somewhere comfy to put your feet up.

Pretty in Pink

If you’re all about that millennial pink, this is the velvet sofa for you. Feel like you’re living in Barbie’s Dream House with this couch from Wayfair.

If you’re a little commitment-phobic when it comes to velvet, pillows are an easy way to work this rich textured fabric into your space. You can decide if you like the look and feel of it, before investing in a new piece of furniture.

Slate Gray Covers

For those who already have throw pillows, these neutral covers are easy to slip on your pillows. With their simple design, these are a perfect way to try out velvet.

A Wild Velvet Pillow

Florals and velvet? In our opinion, groundbreaking. This bright and sunny pillow will remind you of warm weather—even when it’s chilly outside.

Royal Velvet

Channel Queen Elizabeth with velvet purple pillow covers. Velvet was a go-to fabric of kings and queens, after all.

Elegant in Emerald

If you want a pillow that screams “luxury,” here’s your pick. There’s also a cotton backside, so you can make your space feel more casual in seconds.

Soft & Round

Let’s be honest, velvet pillows aren’t always the most comfortable, but this pillow from West Elm is soft enough to take a quick snooze on.

If you want to bring velvet into your bedroom, opt for a cozy velvet comforter. It’ll be a major upgrade for your room.

Trendy Velvet & Sherpa

Well, you certainly won’t be cold snuggled up underneath this comforter. When you turn down the velvet top of this comforter, you’ll reveal this season’s hottest—literally and figuratively—material, sherpa.

A Dreamy Comforter

This shimmery velvet comforter from Urban Outfitters will remind you of the sky. Plus, it’s backed with cotton, so you can use this breathable comforter year-round.

A Lavish Bedspread

Treat yourself and floral illustrations with velvet with this Insta-worthy comforter from Anthropologie. It comes in turquoise and maize.

If you can’t get enough of home decor content on TikTok and Insta, you probs already know that velvet accent chairs are all the rage rn.

A Geometric Statement

The combo of the emerald velvet, unique rounded shape and gold legs makes this chair too good to pass up.

For Luxe Lounging

For people who spend most of their time on couches, this chair is a must-have. Some may call your Netflix binging days unglamorous, but this chair begs to differ.

Mermaid-Inspired

If Ariel was your go-to Disney princess, then you need this shell-backed chair. Covered in smooth teal velvet, this chair screams under-the-sea.

You might not have thought of curtains when you thought of velvet home decor, but velvet curtains can add rich depth to your home.

Stylish & Practical Panels

Not only do these curtains look amazing, they also block out heat and light, allowing you to control the temp in your space.

Eccentric Curtain

If you’re sick of boring old single-color curtains, check out this option from Target. The panels have a deep teal color with gold tassel edges.

Golden Hour

Experience the sun in a brand new way with these crushed velvet curtains. The rich mustard-y gold color will be an unexpected curtain color.

Want to feel like Marie Antoinette when you wake up in the morning? Get a velvet headboard, which will make your bedroom look fit for royalty.

Timeless Tufted

If you don’t want something too over-the-top, this is a nice velvet headboard option. This budget-friendly headboard comes in a pretty sky blue color and has that classic tufted look.

Vintage-Inspired

Turn your bed into a chic haven with this gorgeous velvet headboard. You’ll feel like you’re staying in a luxury hotel. It comes in pink or gray.

A Twist on a Classic

Fall asleep up against this royal blue headboard. The stud detailing is an edgy touch that we love.

This was originally published in December 2015. Updated in November 2020.