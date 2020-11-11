50 Cent To T.I: What Hood You From Again?!

During a recent back and forth between T.I. and King Von’s sister, the latter asked 50 Cent to weigh in on T.I.’s latest comments about violence in Atlanta — and he did.

“Atlanta is a beautiful progressive city filled with Black excellence.” T.I. wrote. “We uplift each other and win together. Stop coming here to kill each other. That sh*t is played out. Management.”

T.I. AND HIS FAMILY ON INSTAGRAM LIVE

Von’s sister then accused T.I. or cheating on his wife, Tiny, recently and told him to make things right with his daughter and to mind his own business.

“A @troubleman31 you gotta chill, you bugging for saying anything. They got casualties this is real sh*t, i don’t know what you was thinking but re think it now,” 50 writes to T.I. “They are hurting, they love that boy he was a way out. I bet you don’t even realize they will kill you for what you just said. 🤦‍♂️what hood you from again? come on now it’s quiet time. 🤐”